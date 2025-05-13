Leerink Partners Downgrades Johnson & Johnson (SNSE:JNJ)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Leerink Partners downgraded their outlook for Johnson & Johnson (SNSE:JNJ) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 227 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.81%, an increase of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 1,996,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,422K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,317K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 13.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,171K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,046K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 59,384K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,668K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 36.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 54,062K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,784K shares , representing an increase of 28.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 83.45% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,675K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

