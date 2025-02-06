Leerink Partners Downgrades Hologic (LSE:0J5Q)

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, Leerink Partners downgraded their outlook for Hologic (LSE:0J5Q) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.07% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hologic is 87.07 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72.86 GBX to a high of 99.24 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.07% from its latest reported closing price of 72.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hologic is 4,467MM, an increase of 10.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hologic. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J5Q is 0.22%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 263,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 22,137K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,455K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J5Q by 3.34% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,500K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,713K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J5Q by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,391K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,351K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J5Q by 3.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,083K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,990K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J5Q by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,587K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J5Q by 46.89% over the last quarter.

