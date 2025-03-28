Leerink Partners Downgrades Equillium (LSE:0A4D)

Fintel reports that on March 28, 2025, Leerink Partners downgraded their outlook for Equillium (LSE:0A4D) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equillium. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4D is 0.12%, an increase of 65.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.24% to 8,927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 4,447K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Takeda Pharmaceutical holds 1,825K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 571K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cota Capital Management holds 562K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 261K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing a decrease of 22.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4D by 27.95% over the last quarter.

