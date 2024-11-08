Leerink Partners Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (WBAG:XRAY)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Leerink Partners downgraded their outlook for DENTSPLY SIRONA (WBAG:XRAY) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 8.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRAY is 0.18%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.13% to 268,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,070K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,786K shares , representing an increase of 25.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 10,838K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,880K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 18.94% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,436K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,984K shares , representing an increase of 33.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 10,268K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 96.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 2,227.83% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,399K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,667K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 16.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.