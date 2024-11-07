Leerink Partners Downgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (LSE:0I8F)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Leerink Partners downgraded their outlook for DENTSPLY SIRONA (LSE:0I8F) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.65% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA is 31.89 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 27.10 GBX to a high of 37.57 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 35.65% from its latest reported closing price of 23.51 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DENTSPLY SIRONA is 4,166MM, an increase of 6.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 909 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 9.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I8F is 0.18%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.49% to 267,900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,070K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,786K shares , representing an increase of 25.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I8F by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 10,880K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,478K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I8F by 9.21% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,436K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,984K shares , representing an increase of 33.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I8F by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 10,268K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 96.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I8F by 2,227.83% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,399K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,667K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I8F by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.