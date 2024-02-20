Leerink Partners Downgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Leerink Partners downgraded their outlook for CymaBay Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CBAY) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.63% Downside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for CymaBay Therapeutics is 27.80. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.63% from its latest reported closing price of 32.18.

The projected annual revenue for CymaBay Therapeutics is 43MM, an increase of 39.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in CymaBay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 18.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAY is 0.31%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.82% to 128,240K shares. The put/call ratio of CBAY is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,111K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,300K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 51.33% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,940K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,104K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,803K shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 57.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,465K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing an increase of 57.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 68.98% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,024K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,043K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Cymabay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA. CymaBay is currently commencing a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placebo-controlled, randomized, phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of seladelpar (RESPONSE) in patients with PBC.

