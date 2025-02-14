Leerink Partners Downgrades 10x Genomics (LSE:0A88)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Leerink Partners downgraded their outlook for 10x Genomics (LSE:0A88) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A88 is 0.10%, an increase of 21.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 129,845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 11,944K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,750K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 35.66% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,167K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,894K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,713K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,373K shares , representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 44.47% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,713K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,373K shares , representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 45.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,248K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,977K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 18.95% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.