Leerink healthcare analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call

Healthcare Analyst Khurshid discusses emerging Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) drugs, PureTech LYT-100, Pliant Therapeutics Bexotegrast (Bexo) and MannKind (MNKD) MNKD-201 on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 19 at 2 pm. Webcast Link
