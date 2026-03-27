LEENO Industrial (KOSDAQ:058470) Price Target Increased by 15.19% to 101,320.00

The average one-year price target for LEENO Industrial (KOSDAQ:058470) has been revised to ₩101,320.00 / share. This is an increase of 15.19% from the prior estimate of ₩87,955.38 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩63,630.00 to a high of ₩157,500.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.41% from the latest reported closing price of ₩104,900.00 / share.

LEENO Industrial Maintains 0.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.58%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in LEENO Industrial. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 88.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 058470 is 0.53%, an increase of 12.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.33% to 677K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 367K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares , representing a decrease of 52.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 058470 by 1.25% over the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 140K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares , representing a decrease of 154.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 058470 by 46.98% over the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing a decrease of 96.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 058470 by 26.25% over the last quarter.

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 39K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing a decrease of 109.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 058470 by 27.57% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing a decrease of 172.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 058470 by 20.90% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.