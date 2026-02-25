LEENO Industrial (KOSDAQ:058470) Price Target Increased by 13.92% to 87,955.38

The average one-year price target for LEENO Industrial (KOSDAQ:058470) has been revised to ₩87,955.38 / share. This is an increase of 13.92% from the prior estimate of ₩77,206.15 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩58,580.00 to a high of ₩136,500.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.51% from the latest reported closing price of ₩97,200.00 / share.

LEENO Industrial Maintains 0.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in LEENO Industrial. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 058470 is 0.42%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.81% to 4,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 713K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 058470 by 37.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 444K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 81.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 058470 by 41.35% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 367K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares , representing a decrease of 52.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 058470 by 1.25% over the last quarter.

VAESX - Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund holds 332K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 80.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 058470 by 27.86% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 319K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 79.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 058470 by 20.69% over the last quarter.

