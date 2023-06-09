LEEDE JONES GABLE Upgrades Theratechnologies (TSX:TH)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, LEEDE JONES GABLE upgraded their outlook for Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theratechnologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TH is 0.04%, a decrease of 34.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 24,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 9,091K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,799K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 31.58% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,408K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares, representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 847K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares, representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 30.71% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 519K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 434K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

