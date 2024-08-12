LEEDE JONES GABLE Upgrades Medical Facilities (MFCSF)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, LEEDE JONES GABLE upgraded their outlook for Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.15% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Medical Facilities is $10.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.45 to a high of $11.33. The average price target represents an increase of 3.15% from its latest reported closing price of $9.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Medical Facilities is 446MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Facilities. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFCSF is 0.15%, an increase of 365.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 150.71% to 1,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Knott David M Jr holds 534K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 154K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 135K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing a decrease of 19.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFCSF by 4.36% over the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 85K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 21K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFCSF by 24.18% over the last quarter.

