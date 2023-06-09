LEEDE JONES GABLE Maintains Quipt Home Medical Corp (TSX:QIPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, LEEDE JONES GABLE maintained coverage of Quipt Home Medical Corp (TSX:QIPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.02% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quipt Home Medical Corp is 14.06. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 95.02% from its latest reported closing price of 7.21.

The projected annual revenue for Quipt Home Medical Corp is 223MM, an increase of 35.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 309K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QIPT by 16.85% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 298K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

REBYX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Class Y holds 200K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QIPT by 58.29% over the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 134K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 14.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QIPT by 48.21% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QIPT by 53.49% over the last quarter.

