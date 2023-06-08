LEEDE JONES GABLE Maintains K-Bro Linen (TSX:KBL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, LEEDE JONES GABLE maintained coverage of K-Bro Linen (TSX:KBL) with a Buy recommendation.

K-Bro Linen Maintains 3.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.79%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in K-Bro Linen. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBL is 0.01%, a decrease of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 62K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 18K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

