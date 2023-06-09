LEEDE JONES GABLE Maintains CareRx (TSE:CRRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, LEEDE JONES GABLE maintained coverage of CareRx (TSE:CRRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.83% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CareRx is 4.77. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 113.83% from its latest reported closing price of 2.23.

The projected annual revenue for CareRx is 399MM, an increase of 5.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

