LEEDE JONES GABLE Downgrades Medical Facilities (TSX:DR)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, LEEDE JONES GABLE downgraded their outlook for Medical Facilities (TSX:DR) from Buy to Hold .

Medical Facilities Maintains 3.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.94%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Facilities. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DR is 0.01%, a decrease of 57.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 168K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 154K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DR by 36.56% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 80K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 22.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DR by 18.47% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 63K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

