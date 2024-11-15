Lee Kee Holdings Reports Increased Loss Amid Rising Costs

Lee Kee Holdings Limited (HK:0637) has released an update.

Lee Kee Holdings Limited reported a net loss of HK$17.85 million for the six months ending September 2024, a deeper loss compared to the same period in 2023. Despite a revenue increase to HK$1,007.58 million, rising costs and administrative expenses contributed to the negative financial results. The company’s loss per share also widened to 2.17 Hong Kong cents.

