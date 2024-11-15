News & Insights

Stocks

Lee Kee Holdings Reports Increased Loss Amid Rising Costs

November 15, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lee Kee Holdings Limited (HK:0637) has released an update.

Lee Kee Holdings Limited reported a net loss of HK$17.85 million for the six months ending September 2024, a deeper loss compared to the same period in 2023. Despite a revenue increase to HK$1,007.58 million, rising costs and administrative expenses contributed to the negative financial results. The company’s loss per share also widened to 2.17 Hong Kong cents.

For further insights into HK:0637 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.