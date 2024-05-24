Lee Kee Holdings Proposes Key Corporate Amendments

Lee Kee Holdings Limited (HK:0637) has released an update.

Lee Kee Holdings Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Memorandum and Articles of Association to align with recent changes to the Listing Rules, which include mandates on electronic dissemination of corporate communications. These amendments will be decided upon at the company’s upcoming AGM, where shareholders will vote on the adoption of the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. Information detailing these proposed changes will be distributed to shareholders by mid-July 2024.

