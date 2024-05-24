Lee Kee Holdings Faces Increased Annual Loss

Lee Kee Holdings Limited (HK:0637) has released an update.

Lee Kee Holdings Limited reported a consolidated net loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, with an increased loss per share from the previous year. Revenue decreased compared to the prior year, and the company faced higher operational losses despite a reduction in cost of sales and administrative expenses. The financial results indicate a challenging year for the company, with a net loss of HK$49,850,000 for its shareholders.

