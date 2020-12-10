Lee Enterprises Slips To Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises, Inc. (LEE), a provider of news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, on Thursday reported a net loss attributable to Lee of $1.78 million or $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of $0.82 million or $0.01 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenue for quarter declined 55.1 percent to $191.77 million from $123.67 million in the same quarter last year. On a pro forma basis, total operating revenue was down 16.9% in the quarter.

