Lee Enterprises Schedules Conference Call for Preliminary Q2 Results on May 8, 2025

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has announced an audio webcast and conference call scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 9 a.m. Central Time to discuss preliminary results for the quarter ending March 30, 2025. A news release with the results will be issued prior to the market opening that day. The conference call can be accessed through Lee's Investor Relations website, and participants can register to receive dial-in details. Lee Enterprises provides local news and information through various publications and digital products across 72 markets in the U.S., emphasizing their commitment to serving these communities. The company is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE.

Lee Enterprises is providing a scheduled audio webcast and conference call, demonstrating transparency and engagement with investors regarding their preliminary quarterly results.

The company will share preliminary results for its quarter ended March 30, 2025, indicating ongoing operational updates and financial communication.

Lee Enterprises is actively enhancing its digital presence by offering a live webcast and replay options, showing its commitment to accessibility for investors.

The press release does not provide any specific financial results or projections, which may raise concerns about the company's performance.

When is the Lee Enterprises conference call scheduled?

The Lee Enterprises conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9 a.m. Central Time.

How can I access the audio webcast for the conference call?

You can access the audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of Lee's website at lee.net.

Will there be a news release before the conference call?

Yes, Lee Enterprises plans to issue a news release with preliminary results before the market opens on May 8, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call via telephone?

You can participate by registering in advance, which will provide you with a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Where can I find more information about Lee Enterprises?

For more information about Lee Enterprises, visit their website at www.lee.net.

$LEE Insider Trading Activity

$LEE insiders have traded $LEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN C. FLETCHER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,570

$LEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $LEE stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DAVENPORT, Iowa, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 72 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before the market opens that day with preliminary results for its quarter ended March 30, 2025.





A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of Lee’s website or



here



. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register



here



. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.





The live webcast will be accessible at



lee.net



and will be available for replay 24 hours later.







ABOUT LEE







Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 72 markets in 25 states. Our core commitment is to provide valuable, intensely local news and information to the communities we serve. Our markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit





www.lee.net



.







Contact:





IR@lee.net





(563) 383-2100



