Lee Enterprises Reports Narrower Net Loss For Q2

(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises Inc. (LEE) Thursday announced a narrower net loss for the second quarter on higher revenue from the previous year.

The company reported net loss of $608 thousand, compared to $4.990 million in the prior year. On a per-share, loss was $0.19, narrower than $0.94 in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter increased to $192.43 million from $121.37 million a year ago. On a pro forma basis, total operating revenue was down 8.1 percent to the same quarter last year.

