Lee Enterprises Reports Narrower Net Loss For Q2

(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises Inc. (LEE) Thursday announced a narrower net loss for the second quarter on higher revenue from the previous year.

The company reported net loss of $608 thousand, compared to $4.990 million in the prior year. On a per-share, loss was $0.19, narrower than $0.94 in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter increased to $192.43 million from $121.37 million a year ago. On a pro forma basis, total operating revenue was down 8.1 percent to the same quarter last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.