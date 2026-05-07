Lee Enterprises Q2 Loss Narrows, Reaffirms FY26 Adj.EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises, Inc. (LEE), an American media company, on Thursday reported a reduced net loss for the second quarter, with lower operating expenses cushioning the impact of declining revenue.

Quarterly loss shrank sharply to $2.23 million or $0.16 per share from $12.63 million or $2.07 per share last year.

Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA improved to $15.13 million from $7.77 million a year earlier

Total operating expenses came in at $114.43 million compared to $143.04 million in the previous year.

However, revenue declined to $121.96 million from $137.38 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company reaffirmed its Adjusted EBITDA guidance, projecting year-over-year growth in the mid-single digits.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Lee Enterprises closed Wednesday's regular trading 0.24 percent lower at $8.15

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