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Lee Enterprises Q2 Loss Narrows, Reaffirms FY26 Adj.EBITDA Guidance

May 07, 2026 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises, Inc. (LEE), an American media company, on Thursday reported a reduced net loss for the second quarter, with lower operating expenses cushioning the impact of declining revenue.

Quarterly loss shrank sharply to $2.23 million or $0.16 per share from $12.63 million or $2.07 per share last year.

Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA improved to $15.13 million from $7.77 million a year earlier

Total operating expenses came in at $114.43 million compared to $143.04 million in the previous year.

However, revenue declined to $121.96 million from $137.38 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company reaffirmed its Adjusted EBITDA guidance, projecting year-over-year growth in the mid-single digits.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Lee Enterprises closed Wednesday's regular trading 0.24 percent lower at $8.15

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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