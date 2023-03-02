Lee Enterprises Q1 Profit Declines; Reaffirms FY23 Adj. EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) reported that its first quarter income attributable to Lee declined to $1.10 million from $12.66 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.19 compared to $2.17. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $17.62 million from $26.09 million.

Total operating revenue was $185.13 million, down 8%. Total digital revenue was $65 million, a 17% increase over the prior year, and represented 35% of total operating revenue. Digital-only subscribers were 564,000, an increase of 25% from prior year.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects: total digital revenue of $270 million - $285 million; digital-only subscribers of 632,000; and adjusted EBITDA of $94 million - $100 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.