Lee Enterprises Launches AI-Powered Solutions to Empower Local Businesses with AmplifiedDigital.AI

Lee Enterprises launches AmplifiedDigital.AI, an AI suite supporting local businesses with marketing tools and insights.

Lee Enterprises has announced the launch of AmplifiedDigital.AI, a suite of AI-powered solutions aimed at supporting local businesses in enhancing their operations and customer connections in a digital marketplace. This initiative comes from their digital marketing agency, Amplified Digital, and includes tools such as AI Visibility for improved search engine presence, immediate content creation, and distribution across local news platforms and AI engines. Additional offerings include AI-enhanced social media tools and advanced website optimization. Joe Battistoni, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, emphasized the company's commitment to fostering innovation that aids local entrepreneurs and addresses marketing challenges. The launch reflects Lee Enterprises' mission to empower local businesses, contributing to their success and community growth.

Potential Positives

Lee Enterprises has launched an expansive suite of AI-powered solutions, AmplifiedDigital.AI, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and support for local businesses.

The introduction of AI solutions such as A.I. Enablement demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing common marketing inefficiencies and enhancing customer engagement for local entrepreneurs.

The AI offerings include features like enhanced visibility in AI search engines and automated content creation, providing tangible benefits to local businesses in terms of operational efficiency and visibility.

Potential Negatives

The announcement may suggest Lee Enterprises is pivoting heavily towards AI solutions, which could indicate a shift away from traditional journalism or reporting, raising concerns about the company’s commitment to its core mission of providing high-quality local news.

Potential risks associated with reliance on AI, such as the quality and reliability of AI-generated content, may create skepticism among local businesses and consumers about the efficacy of these new services.

The emphasis on technology and AI solutions may alienate businesses that are not technologically savvy or are resistant to adopting new digital tools, possibly limiting the market appeal of AmplifiedDigital.AI's offerings.

FAQ

What are Lee Enterprises' new AI solutions?

Lee Enterprises has launched AmplifiedDigital.AI, a suite of AI-powered solutions to support local businesses with marketing and operational enhancements.

How can AI solutions help local businesses?

The AI solutions aim to improve marketing efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and provide valuable data-driven insights for local businesses.

What features does A.I. Enablement include?

A.I. Enablement includes A.I. Visibility, content creation, content distribution, education resources, and additional tools for advertisers.

Who can benefit from AmplifiedDigital.AI?

Local businesses seeking to enhance their digital presence and achieve growth in competitive environments can benefit from these AI solutions.

Where can I learn more about Lee Enterprises' AI offerings?

You can learn more about the AI solutions by visiting the Lee Enterprises website at www.lee.net.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, a leading provider of high-quality local news, information, and advertising services, announced today the launch of an expansive suite of AI-powered solutions (AmplifiedDigital.AI) designed to support and empower local businesses. This innovative offering comes from the media company’s digital marketing agency, Amplified Digital, and leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to help businesses enhance their operations, connect with customers, and achieve their goals in an increasingly digital marketplace.





“At Lee Enterprises, we’re committed to driving innovation that benefits our partners and communities,” said Joe Battistoni, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lee Enterprises. “Our new AI solutions are designed to provide local businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive environment, from data-driven insights to personalized marketing capabilities.”





The first offering in this innovative suite of products, A.I. Enablement, will transform businesses and drive success through the following features:













A.I. Visibility:



The platform enhances visibility in top-performing AI search engines, ensuring content begins to index and becomes more prominently featured across these advanced ecosystems.











Content Creation:



The generation of sponsored articles in seconds.











Content Distribution:



Lee’s local news websites, Perplexity and other AI engines.











Education:



Access to a comprehensive library designed to leverage AI and drive business growth.











Powerful add-on tools are available to local advertisers as well:













AI Social:



AI-enhanced social media tools.











SmartSites.AI:



A next-generation approach to website optimization.













Supporting Local Businesses in a Digital Age







The launch underscores Lee Enterprises’ mission to serve its communities by fostering economic growth and supporting local entrepreneurs. By addressing common pain points like marketing inefficiencies and customer engagement challenges, the AI solutions empower businesses to adapt and excel in today’s fast-changing marketplace.





“Local businesses are the backbone of our communities, and we’re proud to offer tools that make a real difference in their success,” said Battistoni. “Our AI solutions are not just about technology – they’re about creating opportunities and driving results.”







About Lee Enterprises







Lee Enterprises (Nasdaq: LEE) is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high-quality, trusted local news and information, with nearly 350 digital platforms and print publications serving 72 markets in 25 states, and innovative marketing services for advertisers nationwide. For more information about Lee Enterprises’ AI solutions and how they can benefit your business, visit



www.lee.net



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.