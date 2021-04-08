Lee Enterprises, Incorporated's (NYSE:LEE) Shares Climb 28% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

Despite an already strong run, Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 28% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 247% in the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Lee Enterprises' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 22x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Lee Enterprises over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NYSE:LEE Price Based on Past Earnings April 8th 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Lee Enterprises' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Lee Enterprises' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 21%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 86% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 21% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Lee Enterprises is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Lee Enterprises' P/E is also back up to the market median. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Lee Enterprises currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 6 warning signs for Lee Enterprises (3 don't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Lee Enterprises, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

