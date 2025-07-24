Lee Enterprises to Host Audio Webcast and Conference Call for Q3 2025 Preliminary Results on August 7, 2025

Lee Enterprises will hold an audio webcast and conference call on August 7, 2025, to discuss preliminary quarterly results.

Quiver AI Summary

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has announced an audio webcast and conference call scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 9 a.m. Central Time, to discuss preliminary financial results for the quarter ending June 29, 2025. A news release will be issued prior to the market opening on that date. Interested participants can access the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of Lee's website or register for the conference call to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. Lee Enterprises is known for providing trusted local news and information across 72 markets, with a range of digital and print products, and trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol LEE.

Potential Positives

Lee Enterprises is providing a timely update on its financial performance with the scheduled audio webcast and conference call, demonstrating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company is showcasing its commitment to local news and information as a leading provider in 72 markets, highlighting its significant presence and service to communities across multiple states.

By announcing preliminary results prior to the market opening, Lee Enterprises may contribute to informed trading and investor decision-making.

Potential Negatives

Scheduling a conference call to discuss preliminary results may indicate that the company anticipates financial performance that could be less favorable than expected, raising concerns among investors.

The need to issue preliminary results suggests that the company might be experiencing volatility or uncertainty in its financial metrics, which could undermine investor confidence.

Without a complete financial report available at the time of the announcement, stakeholders are left without context for assessing the company's performance, potentially leading to speculation and negative perceptions.

FAQ

When is Lee Enterprises' next conference call?

Lee Enterprises' next conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9 a.m. Central Time.

How can I access the Lee Enterprises audio webcast?

The audio webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Lee's website or directly through the provided link.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, the webcast will be available for replay 24 hours after the live event.

What information will Lee Enterprises release during the call?

Lee Enterprises will release preliminary results for its quarter ended June 29, 2025, before the market opens that day.

How can I join the conference call by phone?

To join by phone, you need to register beforehand to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LEE Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LEE Data Alerts

$LEE insiders have traded $LEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN C. FLETCHER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,570

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $LEE stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DAVENPORT, Iowa, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 72 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before the market opens that day with preliminary results for its quarter ended June 29, 2025.





A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of Lee’s website or



here



. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register



here



. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.





The live webcast will be accessible at



lee.net



and will be available for replay 24 hours later.







ABOUT LEE







Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 72 markets in 25 states. Our core commitment is to provide valuable, intensely local news and information to the communities we serve. Our markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit





www.lee.net





.





Contact:





IR@lee.net





(563) 383-2100



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.