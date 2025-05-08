Lee Bradley Soultz Boosts Confidence With $267K Purchase Of WillScot Holdings Stock

Lee Bradley Soultz, Chief Executive Officer at WillScot Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC), reported an insider buy on May 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot Holdings, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $267,900.

During Thursday's morning session, WillScot Holdings shares up by 1.55%, currently priced at $26.9.

All You Need to Know About WillScot Holdings

WillScot Holdings Corp designs, delivers, and services onsite, on-demand space solutions for clients. The company offers turnkey solutions in construction, education, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. The products of the company includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, portable storage containers, and others.

Financial Milestones: WillScot Holdings's Journey

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining WillScot Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 53.68% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): WillScot Holdings's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.23.

Debt Management: WillScot Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: WillScot Holdings's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 331.12 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.11 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 13.54 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

