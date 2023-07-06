LEE and MAN PAPER MANUFACTURING HKD.025 (HKEX:2314) Price Target Decreased by 5.62% to 3.84

The average one-year price target for LEE and MAN PAPER MANUFACTURING HKD.025 (HKEX:2314) has been revised to 3.84 / share. This is an decrease of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 4.07 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.61 to a high of 5.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.85% from the latest reported closing price of 2.65 / share.

LEE and MAN PAPER MANUFACTURING HKD.025 Maintains 3.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.70%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in LEE and MAN PAPER MANUFACTURING HKD.025. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 17.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2314 is 0.09%, a decrease of 32.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.44% to 112,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,783K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,742K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,343K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,551K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2314 by 14.16% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,105K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 7,830K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,080K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2314 by 2.54% over the last quarter.

