Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (LFGP.PK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.54 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $0.733 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.1% to $6.17 million from $4.67 million last year.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.54 Mln. vs. $0.733 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $6.17 Mln vs. $4.67 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.