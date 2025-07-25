Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (LFGP.PK) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.31 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $0.73 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.7% to $10.23 million from $8.27 million last year.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.31 Mln. vs. $0.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $10.23 Mln vs. $8.27 Mln last year.

