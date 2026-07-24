Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (LFGP.PK) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.74 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.31 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $12.10 million from $10.23 million last year.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.74 Mln. vs. $1.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $12.10 Mln vs. $10.23 Mln last year.

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