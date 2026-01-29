Ledgewood Buys $4 Million of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Key Points

Ledgewood Wealth Advisors, LLC increased its BSCR stake by 204,172 shares; estimated trade size is $4.03 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end position value rose $4.04 million, reflecting both share purchases and bond ETF price moves during the period.

Transaction value equaled 2.3% of the fund’s $173.6 million 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2025.

Post-trade, the fund held 509,794 shares valued at $10 million, representing 5.8% of reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

The move increases the fund’s exposure to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, amid normal trading activity for the quarter.

On Jan. 15, 2026, Ledgewood Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed an increased position of 204,172 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR), an estimated $4.03 million purchase based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Jan. 15, 2026, Ledgewood Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 204,172 additional shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, with an estimated transaction value of $4.03 million based on the average closing price for the fourth quarter. The stake’s quarter-end value increased by $4 million, reflecting both the purchase and bond ETF price movements.

What else to know

This was a buy, bringing the BSCR stake to 5.8% of Ledgewood Wealth Advisors, LLC's 13F AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: DFAU: $15.2 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE: PFS: $13.4 million (7.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSEX: $12.8 million (7.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFAI: $10.9 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFCF: $10.6 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of Jan. 15, 2026, BSCR shares were priced at $19.75, delivering a total return of 5.7% over the past year but trailing the S&P 500 by 12.5 percentage points.

The fund’s annualized dividend yield stood at 4.3%, with shares 0.3% below their 52-week high as of Jan. 16, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close January 15, 2026) $19.75 AUM N/A Dividend yield (TTM) 4.3% 1-year total return 5.7%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, seeking to provide defined maturity exposure and predictable income.

The underlying holdings consist primarily of a diversified portfolio of high-quality corporate bonds, with at least 80% of assets invested in securities that match the fund's maturity profile.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, the product offers a transparent, passively managed vehicle with a fixed maturity date.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, allowing for precise laddering strategies and predictable cash flows. The fund's defined maturity structure enables investors to align fixed-income allocations with specific time horizons while maintaining diversification across issuers. With a substantial asset base and a focus on quality, the ETF appeals to institutional and individual investors seeking efficient access to a maturing segment of the bond market.

What this transaction means for investors

Some institutional investors have been shifting their bond ETF allocations amid changing interest rates and Federal Reserve policy in the fourth quarter. Savvy investors anticipate lower interest rates in 2026 as inflation cools and economic conditions improve.

In the fourth quarter, Ledgewood Wealth Advisors added significantly to BSCR and other Invesco bond ETFs with fixed maturities. Investors can profit from falling interest rates by buying bonds, which increase in value when rates drop.

The prospect of lower interest rates can cause a rotation from stocks into bonds or even high-yield dividend stocks. High-quality, investment-grade bonds maturing in 2027, such as those included in the BSCR ETF, are yielding over 4%. That high yield will look very attractive if interest rates fall in 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

