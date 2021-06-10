Ledger completes new fundraising, valuing firm at over $1.5 bln

US Markets

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - French technology and digital company Ledger said on Thursday that it had completed a new $380 million round of fundraising, which Ledger said gave the company a valuation of more than $1.5 billion.

Ledger, which is headquartered in Paris, runs a platform called Ledger-Live which deals with cryptocurrencies.

