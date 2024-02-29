Ledger and Bitcoin Magazine to Partner on "10 Steps to Self-Sovereignty", Bitcoin Halving Livestream

NASHVILLE, February 29, 2024 – Ledger and Bitcoin Magazine are pleased to announce “10 Steps to Self-Sovereignty”, a new content partnership to help the public understand Bitcoin security tips and best practices and reduce their reliance on trusted third-parties. The content partnership will leverage Ledger’s global security expertise with Bitcoin Magazine’s editorial production and distribution to walk readers through ten ways and reasons to improve their Bitcoin security setup through self-custody.

A core value proposition of the Bitcoin network is the ability for participants to take custody and truly own their share of 21 million bitcoins through the use of cryptography. As Bitcoin continues to reach new audiences, it is more important than ever for users to understand the rationale behind self-custody as well as the security that it affords users. Through this content partnership, Ledger and Bitcoin Magazine aim to make self-custody a commonly understood and utilized practice for everyone engaging with Bitcoin.

The content partnership will consist of 10 guides on Bitcoin’s self-sovereign qualities, as well as a social media campaign by Bitcoin Magazine to highlight the benefits of self-custody for Bitcoin users. Topics include the basics of Bitcoin seed phrases, dos and don'ts of self-custody, and the fundamentals driving forward Bitcoin as a store of value. The series will offer education on self-custody fundamentals and and best-practices for individuals to safely secure their Bitcoin

“10 Steps to Self-Sovereignty” comes in conjunction with Ledger’s sponsorship of the Bitcoin Halving Livestream as the Official Mempool Sponsor, delivering a live view of Bitcoin’s mempool complete with utilization statistics. Bitcoin’s fourth halving is currently projected to occur April 20th, 2024. Viewers will be able to follow along and celebrate the Bitcoin Halving Livestream at www.bitcoinhalving.com.

“Ledger has the number one secure Bitcoin wallet in the world,” said Ariel Wengroff, VP of Communications at Ledger. “Ledger would not exist without Bitcoin. We must ensure everyone has access to secure self-custody, and we’re proud to work with the excellent team at Bitcoin Magazine to ensure education is accessible to everyone.”

Bitcoin Magazine Editor-in-Chief Mark Goodwin: “Self-custody is the core of what enables bitcoin to exist as a better alternative. We are excited to deliver wide-reaching education to help our readers to better understand the fundamentals of bitcoin self-custody through each of these 10 steps.”

Combining education with the unparalleled sovereignty offered by self-custody, Bitcoin Magazine and Ledger are committed to fostering a more informed and empowered user base of bitcoin holders in anticipation of the 2024 halving.



