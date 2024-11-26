News & Insights

LeddarTech provides financing update

November 26, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

LeddarTech (LDTC) provides an update with respect to the previously disclosed bridge financing offer entered into with the initial bridge lenders and certain members of management and the board of directors dated as of August 16, 2024 which Bridge Financing Offer, as well as the amended and restated financing offer entered into with Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec dated as of April 5, 2023, required LeddarTech to secure certain equity investments by November 15, 2024, Although LeddarTech did not complete the required financing by the Maturity Date, LeddarTech continues to progress towards completing such financing and remains actively engaged in discussions with its lenders. LeddarTech has not received any notice of repayment from Desjardins or the other Bridge Lenders to date. Further updates will be provided by LeddarTech in due course

