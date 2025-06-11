LeddarTech Holdings Inc. Implements Workforce Reductions Amid Financial Review and Potential Insolvency Proceedings

LeddarTech has laid off most employees and continues to explore financial alternatives amid ongoing challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. announced significant layoffs and the cessation of operations due to unsuccessful negotiations with a potential commercial partner and a challenging financial position. The company is currently reviewing various alternatives, which may include selling its assets, restructuring, or filing for bankruptcy. There is no guarantee that this process will lead to a successful outcome, and investors are warned of the substantial risk of losing value in the event of insolvency. LeddarTech, known for its AI-powered software in advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving, will provide further updates as developments occur. Trading of its shares on Nasdaq may be suspended amid these proceedings.

Potential Positives

LeddarTech has a significant patent portfolio with over 190 patent applications (112 granted), which enhances its competitive position in the autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems market.

The company is recognized for its innovative AI-powered software solutions, which may attract interest from potential buyers during its strategic review of alternatives.

LeddarTech's commitment to safer global mobility and efficiency aligns with growing global trends in automotive technology, suggesting the importance and relevance of its products despite current challenges.

Potential Negatives

The cessation of discussions with a significant potential commercial counterpart indicates a loss of business opportunity, which could negatively impact the company's future operations.

The layoff of most employees raises concerns about the company's stability and may affect its ability to effectively operate or continue development in the competitive ADAS and autonomous driving market.

The possibility of bankruptcy or other insolvency proceedings poses a significant risk to shareholders, indicating potential total loss of investment value.

FAQ

Why did LeddarTech lay off most of its employees?

LeddarTech laid off most employees due to the cessation of discussions with a significant commercial counterpart and its financial position.

What alternatives is LeddarTech considering?

The company is reviewing options including business sale, asset liquidation, restructuring, or bankruptcy proceedings.

Will LeddarTech resume active operations soon?

No, LeddarTech does not expect to resume operations pending the outcome of their review process.

What is the risk for LeddarTech investors?

Investors face significant risks, including potential loss of value in case of bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings.

Where can I find more information about LeddarTech?

Additional information is available on LeddarTech's website, as well as their social media channels.

$LDTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LDTC stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



QUEBEC CITY, Canada, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LeddarTech



®



Holdings Inc.



(“LeddarTech” or the “Company”) (





Nasdaq: LDTC





), an AI-powered software company recognized for its innovation in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD), today announces that, as a result of the cessation of the Company’s discussions with a significant potential commercial counterpart and in light of the Company’s current financial position, the Company has laid off most of its employees and will no longer be calling back any employees that were previously furloughed.





The board of directors of the Company is continuing its previously announced review of alternatives that may be available to the Company. These alternatives include, but are not limited to, a sale of the business or certain of its assets, an orderly dissolution, restructuring activities, a potential assignment into bankruptcy, or other insolvency proceedings under applicable legislation. There can be no assurance that the review process will result in any transaction or alternative, or that the Company will be able to avoid an assignment into bankruptcy or other insolvency protection proceedings.





Pending the outcome of this process, LeddarTech does not expect to resume active operations and cautions investors that there is significant risk that holders of our securities will receive little to no value in any bankruptcy and insolvency process. Further announcements regarding the status of the Company’s process will be made as developments warrant.





Trading of the Company’s common shares and warrants on the Nasdaq may be halted as a result of filing under insolvency or bankruptcy laws.







About





LeddarTech







A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off- road vehicle ADAS solutions.





LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 190 patent applications (112 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.





Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at





www.leddartech.com





and on





LinkedIn



,







Twitter (X),









Facebook





and





YouTube





.







Forward-Looking





Statements







Certain statements contained in this Press Release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which forward-looking statements also include forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws), including, but not limited to, statements relating to LeddarTech’s anticipated strategy, future operations, prospects, objectives and financial projections and other financial metrics, as well as expectations regarding the anticipated performance, adoption and commercialization of its products. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend” and other similar expressions among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the issuance of cease trade orders, the bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings, the potential for shareholder value recovery, and the Company’s financial position. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors as detailed from time to time in LeddarTech’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors contained in LeddarTech’s Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable law, LeddarTech does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Chris Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, LeddarTech Holdings Inc. Tel.: + 1-514-427-0858,





chris.stewart@leddartech.com













Investor





relations website:







investors.leddartech.com















Investor





relations





contact:



Mike Bishop,





mike@bishopir.com













Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or





registered





trademarks





of





LeddarTech





Holdings





Inc.





and its





subsidiaries.





All





other





brands,





product





names





and





marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to





identify products or services of their respective





ow





ners.









LeddarTech





Holdings





Inc.





is





a





public





company





listed





on





the





Nasdaq





under





the





ticker





symbol





“LDTC.”





