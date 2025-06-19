LeddarTech Holdings Inc. Announces Nasdaq Delisting Following Bankruptcy Filing

LeddarTech to be suspended from Nasdaq trading due to bankruptcy filing; board of directors resigns.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc., an AI-driven software company specializing in advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving, announced in a press release that Nasdaq has issued a determination letter indicating its intention to suspend trading of the company's securities on June 24, 2025, leading to delisting. This decision is based on LeddarTech's recent announcement to file under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA), raising public interest concerns regarding the company's financial stability and compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. Following the BIA filing on June 18, 2025, the company's board of directors has resigned. LeddarTech does not plan to appeal Nasdaq's decision. More information about the BIA proceedings will be available through Raymond Chabot Inc.'s website.

Potential Positives

The company has a strong portfolio with over 190 patent applications (112 granted), indicating its commitment to innovation in ADAS and autonomous driving technology.



LeddarTech's software solutions are aimed at making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable, and affordable, which aligns with growing industry trends towards advanced driver assistance and autonomy.



The announcement emphasizes the company's strategic positioning within the automotive industry, as its technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers, suggesting robust market relationships.



LeddarTech's focus on AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software highlights its competitiveness in the rapidly evolving automotive technology landscape.

Potential Negatives

The company is facing delisting from Nasdaq due to concerns related to its filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA), which raises significant public interest concerns.

The board of directors has resigned effective immediately upon the company's BIA filing, indicating potential instability and lack of leadership.

The company does not intend to appeal Nasdaq's determination, suggesting an acceptance of the situation that may indicate dire operational or financial challenges.

FAQ

What led to LeddarTech's delisting from Nasdaq?

LeddarTech's delisting was due to its intention to file under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, causing public interest concerns.

When will LeddarTech's securities be suspended from trading?

The Company’s securities will be suspended from trading on June 24, 2025, at the opening of business.

Is LeddarTech planning to appeal the Nasdaq decision?

No, LeddarTech currently does not intend to file an appeal regarding Nasdaq's determination to delist its securities.

What is the significance of the BIA filing for LeddarTech?

The BIA filing indicates that the Company is seeking financial restructuring, resulting in the resignation of its board of directors.

Where can I find more information about LeddarTech's BIA proceedings?

Additional details regarding LeddarTech's BIA proceedings will be available on Raymond Chabot Inc.’s website in due course.

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LDTC stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

QUEBEC CITY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LeddarTech







®







Holdings Inc.



(“LeddarTech” or the “Company”) (





Nasdaq: LDTC





), an AI-powered software company recognized for its innovation in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD), today announces that on June 17, 2025, the Company received a determination letter (the “Determination Letter”) from Nasdaq notifying the Company that Nasdaq has determined that, in accordance with its authority under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5101, 5110(b), and IM-5101-1, the Company’s securities will be suspended from trading at the opening of business on June 24, 2025 and delisted from Nasdaq.





Nasdaq based its determination upon concerns related to (i) the Company’s announcement of its intention to file under the



Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act



(Canada) (the “BIA”) and the associated public interest concerns raised by such filing, (ii) the residual equity interest of the existing listed securities holders, and (iii) the Company’s ability to sustain compliance with all requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq.





The Determination Letter also advises the Company of its right to request an appeal of the determination. However, the Company currently does not intend to file an appeal of the determination. Accordingly, the Company expects that its securities will be suspended from trading at the opening of business on June 24, 2025 and delisted from Nasdaq after the completion of Nasdaq's filing of Form 25-NSE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Filing under the BIA







Further to its press release dated June 16, 2025, the Company announces having filed under the BIA on June 18, 2025. As a result of such filing, the board of directors of the Company has resigned effective as of such date.





Additional information with respect to the BIA proceedings will be available in due course on Raymond Chabot Inc.’s website.







About





LeddarTech







A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off- road vehicle ADAS solutions.





LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 190 patent applications (112 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.





Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at





www.leddartech.com





and on





LinkedIn



,







Twitter





(X)



,







Facebook





and





YouTube





.







Forward-Looking





Statements







Certain statements contained in this Press Release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which forward-looking statements also include forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws). Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend” and other similar expressions among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the BIA proceedings. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors as detailed from time to time in LeddarTech’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors contained in LeddarTech’s Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable law, LeddarTech does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or





registered





trademarks





of





LeddarTech





Holdings





Inc.





and its





subsidiaries.





All





other





brands,





product





names





and





marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to





identify products or services of their respective





o





w





ners.









LeddarTech





Holdings





Inc.





is





a





public





company





listed





on





the





Nasdaq





under





the





ticker





symbol





“LDTC.”





