LeddarTech Holdings Inc. Announces Intent to File for Bankruptcy Under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada)

LeddarTech intends to file for bankruptcy following unsuccessful efforts to secure financing or find a buyer.

Quiver AI Summary

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. announced its intention to file for bankruptcy under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) following unsuccessful efforts to find an acquirer or raise capital, compounded by a notice of default on debt obligations. The company's board of directors has concluded that this course of action is in the best interest of stakeholders, and they will resign once the assignment is made. With the expectation that operations will cease and a significant risk that shareholders may receive little to no value, LeddarTech anticipates its common shares and warrants will be halted from trading on Nasdaq, leading to a probable delisting. A licensed insolvency trustee, Raymond Chabot Inc., will likely oversee the proceedings, with further updates to follow.

Potential Positives

The company has a significant portfolio of over 190 patent applications, with 112 granted, showcasing its innovation in sensor fusion and perception software for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

LeddarTech is recognized as an AI-powered software company, establishing itself as a key player in the automotive technology sector.

The decision to appoint a licensed insolvency trustee indicates a structured approach to manage the bankruptcy proceedings, which could positively influence stakeholder perception of the company's management in difficult times.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of an impending bankruptcy assignment indicates severe financial distress for the company, suggesting a lack of viable business alternatives and future viability.

The company explicitly states that there is significant risk that securities holders will receive little to no value under the bankruptcy proceedings, which could lead to substantial losses for investors.

The anticipated delisting from Nasdaq trading further reflects the company's deteriorating financial condition and could affect its reputation and ability to raise capital in the future.

FAQ

Why is LeddarTech filing for bankruptcy?

LeddarTech is filing for bankruptcy due to unsuccessful attempts to find a buyer, raise capital, and a notice of default on financing.

What will happen to LeddarTech's shares on Nasdaq?

The company's common shares and warrants trading on Nasdaq will be halted, and LeddarTech anticipates being delisted.

Who will oversee the bankruptcy proceedings?

Raymond Chabot Inc., a licensed insolvency trustee, is expected to be appointed to oversee the bankruptcy proceedings.

What risks do investors face during this process?

Investors face significant risks, with little to no value expected for holders of LeddarTech's securities during the bankruptcy proceedings.

When will more information be available about the bankruptcy proceedings?

Additional information regarding the bankruptcy proceedings will be made available on Raymond Chabot Inc.'s website as developments occur.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LDTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LDTC stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



QUEBEC CITY, Canada, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LeddarTech



®



Holdings Inc.



(“LeddarTech” or the “Company”) (





Nasdaq: LDTC





), an AI-powered software company recognized for its innovation in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD), today announces that, further to its press release dated June 11, 2025, it intends on making an assignment into bankruptcy pursuant to the



Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act



(Canada) (the “BIA”).





After careful consideration of all available alternatives, including undertaking a strategic review which was unsuccessful in identifying a suitable acquirer or commercial partner or raising sufficient capital, as well as further to the Company having received a notice of default under its bridge financing offer entered into with certain bridge lenders, the board of directors of the Company has determined that it was in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders to make an assignment into bankruptcy under the BIA as soon as reasonably practicable. The Company expects that Raymond Chabot Inc., a licensed insolvency trustee, will be appointed as the trustee under the BIA proceedings.





In connection with the BIA proceedings, each member of the board of directors of the Company will resign effective upon the assignment under the BIA.





As was disclosed in its June 11, 2025 press release, the Company does not expect to resume active operations and cautions investors that there is significant risk that holders of our securities will receive little to no value under the BIA proceedings.





Further announcements regarding the status of the Company’s BIA proceedings will be made as developments warrant. Additional information with respect to the BIA proceedings will be available in due course on Raymond Chabot Inc.’s website.





The Company expects that its common shares and warrants trading on the Nasdaq will be halted as a result of the BIA proceedings. The Company anticipates that it will ultimately be delisted from the Nasdaq.







About





LeddarTech







A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off- road vehicle ADAS solutions.





LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 190 patent applications (112 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.





Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at





www.leddartech.com





and on





LinkedIn



,







Twitter





(X)



,







Facebook





and





YouTube





.







Forward-Looking





Statements







Certain statements contained in this Press Release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which forward-looking statements also include forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws). Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend” and other similar expressions among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the issuance of cease trade orders, the BIA proceedings, and the potential for shareholder value recovery. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors as detailed from time to time in LeddarTech’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors contained in LeddarTech’s Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable law, LeddarTech does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Chris Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, LeddarTech Holdings Inc.





Tel.: + 1-514-427-0858,





chris.stewart@leddartech.com













Investor





relations website:







investors.leddartech.com

















Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or





registered





trademarks





of





LeddarTech





Holdings





Inc.





and its





subsidiaries.





All





other





brands,





product





names





and





marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to





identify products or services of their respective





o





w





ners.









LeddarTech





Holdings





Inc.





is





a





public





company





listed





on





the





Nasdaq





under





the





ticker





symbol





“LDTC.”





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.