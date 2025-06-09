LeddarTech Holdings Inc. Announces Amending Agreements with Desjardins and Bridge Lenders, Alongside Employee Reinstatement Plan

LeddarTech announces financing amendments and employee recalls amidst ongoing commercial activities and efforts to stabilize operations.

Quiver AI Summary

LeddarTech Holdings Inc., an automotive software company specializing in AI-powered sensor fusion and perception technology, announced two significant agreements: an Eighteenth Amending Agreement with Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec to postpone certain interest payments until January 31, 2026, and a Sixth Amending Agreement with bridge lenders to extend the maturity of a bridge loan to the same date. Additionally, LeddarTech disclosed plans to establish a new bridge-to-equity term loan of up to $2 million to support impending equity investments or commercial transactions. The company also reported the return to work of certain employees affected by previous furloughs, with intentions to progressively recall more employees as commercial activities increase. However, LeddarTech emphasized that there are no guarantees regarding fundraising or the success of future transactions.

Potential Positives

Desjardins has agreed to temporarily postpone certain payments of interest and fees until January 31, 2026, providing financial relief and allowing LeddarTech to manage cash flow more effectively.

The extension of the bridge loan maturity to January 31, 2026, along with a new bridge to equity term loan of up to US$2,000,000, offers LeddarTech additional funding to support commercial activities and investment opportunities.

The return to work of certain employees affected by the furlough indicates a positive shift in LeddarTech's workforce situation and support for ongoing commercial activities, potentially signaling improved business outlook.

Potential Negatives

The company has entered into multiple amending agreements regarding its financing, indicating potential financial distress and a reliance on lender accommodations.

There is uncertainty regarding the company's ability to raise additional funds, complete commercial transactions, or call back laid-off employees, which may signal instability in operations and growth prospects.

The press release mentions reliance on related-party transactions and exemptions from formal requirements, which could raise concerns about governance and the potential impact on minority shareholders.

FAQ

What is the Eighteenth Amending Agreement with Desjardins?

LeddarTech entered an agreement with Desjardins to postpone certain interest payments until January 31, 2026, pending cash flow.

What does the Sixth Amending Agreement entail?

This agreement extends the maturity of LeddarTech's bridge loan to January 31, 2026, and introduces a new bridge loan of up to $2 million.

How many employees are returning to work at LeddarTech?

LeddarTech has started recalling certain employees affected by a previous workforce reduction to support ongoing commercial activities.

What is LeddarTech's core technology?

LeddarTech develops AI-powered sensor fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

What risks are associated with LeddarTech's forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements involve risks such as financing access, regulatory compliance, and operational execution uncertainty, potentially affecting future performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LDTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LDTC stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



QUEBEC CITY, Canada, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LeddarTech



®



Holdings Inc.



(“LeddarTech” or the “Company”) (



Nasdaq: LDTC



), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-powered low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology,



LeddarVision



™, today announced that it has entered into:







an eighteenth amending agreement (the “Eighteenth Amending Agreement”) with Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (“Desjardins”) with respect to the amended and restated financing offer dated as of April 5, 2023 (the “Desjardins Credit Facility”), pursuant to which Desjardins has agreed to, among other things, temporarily postpone certain payments of interest and fees until January 31, 2026, subject to acceptable cash flow projected payments; and









a sixth amending agreement (the “Sixth Amending Agreement”) with the initial bridge lenders, certain members of management and the board of directors and FS Investment Management (collectively, the “Bridge Lenders”) with respect to the bridge financing offer dated as of August 16, 2024 (the “Bridge Financing Offer”) pursuant to which the Bridge Lenders have agreed to, among other things, extend the maturity of the bridge loan to January 31, 2026.







The Sixth Amending Agreement to the Bridge Financing Offer also provides for a new bridge to equity term loan by FS Investment Management in the amount of up to US$2,000,000 for the purposes of providing LeddarTech with the cash necessary to complete one or more equity investments or commercial transactions involving LeddarTech and its technology.





There is no certainty that LeddarTech will be able to raise additional funds or complete any commercial transaction and there can be no assurance that LeddarTech will be successful in pursuing and implementing any such alternatives, nor any assurance as to the outcome or timing of any such alternatives.





The foregoing descriptions of the Eighteenth Amending Agreement and the Sixth Amending Agreement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such amendments, copies of which will be filed under LeddarTech’s SEDAR+ and EDGAR profiles at



www.sedarplus.ca



and



www.sec.gov



, respectively.





The term loan by FS Investment Management described above constitutes a “related-party transaction” within the meaning of



Regulation 61-101





respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions



(“Regulation 61-101”) as FS Investment Management is a related party of the Company under Regulation 61-101. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of Regulation 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of Regulation 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such related party’s participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.







Return to Work of Certain Employees Following the Previously Announced Furlough







LeddarTech also announced a return to work, beginning on June 4



th



, of certain employees that had been affected by the previously announced workforce reduction. The employees that have resumed their functions are supporting various ongoing commercial activities. LeddarTech plans to progressively call back more of its employees that were furloughed in order to support such commercial activities. There can be no assurance as to the timing of such decision nor that such additional employees will be called back in the near term or at all.







About LeddarTech







A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.





LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 190 patent applications (112 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.





Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at



www.leddartech.com



and on



LinkedIn



,



Twitter (X)



,



Facebook



and



YouTube



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this Press Release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which forward-looking statements also include forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws), including, but not limited to, statements relating to LeddarTech’s anticipated strategy, future operations, prospects, objectives and financial projections and other financial metrics, its plans to call back employees who have been laid off as well as expectations regarding the anticipated performance, adoption and commercialization of its products. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (i) our ability to continue to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards following our transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, (ii) our ability to timely access sufficient capital and financing on favorable terms or at all; (iii) our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants, including our ability to enter into any forbearance agreements, waivers or amendments with, or obtain other relief from, our lenders as needed; (iv) discussions regarding potential alternatives relating to refinancing, recapitalization or any commercial or other suitable transaction; (v) our ability to execute on our business model, achieve design wins and generate meaningful revenue; (vi) our ability to successfully commercialize our product offering at scale, whether through the collaboration agreement with Texas Instruments, a collaboration with a Tier 2 supplier or otherwise; (vii) changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs and plans; (viii) changes in general economic and/or industry-specific conditions; (ix) our ability to retain, attract and hire key personnel; (x) potential adverse changes to relationships with our customers, employees, suppliers or other parties; (xi) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (xii) the outcome of any known and unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings; (xiii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, outbreak of war or hostilities and any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; and (xiv) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in LeddarTech’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors contained in LeddarTech’s Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable law, LeddarTech does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Chris Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, LeddarTech Holdings Inc.





Tel.: +1-514-427-0858,



chris.stewart@leddartech.com











Investor relations website:





investors.leddartech.com





investors.leddartech.com





Investor relations contact:



Mike Bishop,



mike@bishopir.com











Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LDTC.”





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.