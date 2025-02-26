LeddarTech Expands Presence in Europe with Participation in Key Automotive Industry Events

LeddarTech to showcase AI-based automotive solutions at key European events, enhancing safety and performance in ADAS and autonomous driving.

Quiver AI Summary

LeddarTech Holdings Inc., a Canadian automotive software company specializing in AI-based sensor fusion and perception technology, will showcase its innovative LeddarVision™ solutions at three major European industry events in March and April 2025: Embedded World, Tech.AD Europe, and Hannover Messe 2025. These events provide a platform for LeddarTech to demonstrate how its technologies improve safety, performance, and efficiency in automated driving systems. Notably, the company recently achieved a significant milestone by being selected by a global commercial vehicle OEM for its ADAS program, further solidifying its market presence. LeddarTech aims to enhance awareness of its advancements in sensor technology, which are integral to the future of automotive safety and efficiency, engaging with industry leaders and potential customers through live demonstrations and virtual experiences.

Potential Positives

LeddarTech is expanding its presence in Europe by participating in three key industry events, enhancing its visibility and influence within the European automotive technology market.

The selection of LeddarVision by a global commercial vehicle OEM for its ADAS program in model year 2028 vehicles marks a significant milestone, indicating strong market demand and recognition of LeddarTech's technology.

At the events, LeddarTech will showcase innovations in AI-driven sensor fusion and perception software, reinforcing its commitment to safety and technological excellence in automotive systems.

LeddarTech's participation in the prominent Hannover Messe 2025 underlines its role in promoting green and digital technologies as part of the Canadian delegation, aligning with global trends towards sustainable development.

Potential Negatives

Potential compliance issues with Nasdaq listing standards after transferring to the Nasdaq Capital Market, indicating financial instability.

The reliance on an OEM's future orders for anticipated revenue raises concerns about LeddarTech's ability to generate consistent income.

Forward-looking statements emphasize various risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the company's future performance.

FAQ

What events is LeddarTech attending in Europe?

LeddarTech will participate in Embedded World, Tech.AD Europe, and Hannover Messe 2025.

What technologies will LeddarTech showcase?

They will showcase LeddarVision™, focused on enhancing safety and performance in automotive systems.

Where can I find LeddarTech's booth at the events?

LeddarTech's booth locations are at Embedded World, Tech.AD Europe, and Hannover Messe 2025, with specific numbers provided in the article.

What is the significance of LeddarVision's selection by an OEM?

This selection for an ADAS program represents a significant milestone in LeddarTech's growth and influence in the automotive sector.

How does LeddarTech's technology align with current automotive trends?

LeddarTech's AI-driven technology supports the shift towards autonomous driving and advanced safety features in vehicles.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LDTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $LDTC stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LeddarTech



®



Holdings Inc.



(“LeddarTech”) (



Nasdaq: LDTC



), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology,



LeddarVision



™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is set to bring its transformative solutions to Europe. LeddarTech will participate in three key industry events this March and April—Embedded World, Tech.AD Europe and Hannover Messe 2025—offering an opportunity to showcase how its technologies are enhancing safety, performance and efficiency in automotive systems.





Following a



recently announced significant milestone



—the selection of LeddarVision by a global commercial vehicle OEM for its ADAS program in model year 2028 vehicles—LeddarTech’s participation in these events reinforces its expanding influence and commitment to driving technological excellence and safety innovation in Europe.







Event Highlights









1.







Embedded World











Dates: March 11-13, 2025



Dates: March 11-13, 2025



Location: NürnbergMesse, Nuremberg











At Embedded World, a premier event dedicated to embedded technologies, LeddarTech will present its advancements in perception, sensor fusion and real-time processing. Through live demonstrations of LeddarVision, attendees will witness firsthand how LeddarTech’s solutions contribute to the



SOAFEE



ecosystem with a new blueprint. Utilizing Arm technology on AWS G5g, LeddarVision Surround offers adaptable, scalable perception solutions that meet the evolving standards of the automotive industry.







2.







Tech.AD Europe











Dates: March 16-18, 2025



Dates: March 16-18, 2025



Location: Hotel Titanic Chaussee, Berlin



Location: Hotel Titanic Chaussee, Berlin



Booth: # 7







Tech.AD Europe is a leading conference for ADAS and AD technologies. LeddarTech will not only showcase its solutions but also provide immersive experiences with live Leddar



N



avigator demonstrations. Participants will join on-road demonstrations to experience the real-time performance of



LeddarVision “Full Surround” (LVS-2







+







)



, offering an authentic view of how LeddarTech’s AI-driven software navigates complex driving environments. This demonstration builds on the success of the Leddar



N



avigator’s showcase at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, where it received significant industry recognition.







3.







Hannover Messe 2025











Dates: March 31 - April 4, 2025



Dates: March 31 - April 4, 2025



Location: Messegelände Hannover



Location: Messegelände Hannover



Booth: # 44 A, Hall 17







As Canada takes the spotlight as the host country at Hannover Messe, LeddarTech will be part of the



Canadian delegation



showcasing innovations in green, digital and resilient technologies. Visitors to LeddarTech’s booth will experience 360° virtual reality demonstrations, detailed product presentations and customer meetings. This event is a strategic platform to engage with industry leaders and demonstrate how LeddarVision technology supports advanced manufacturing and drives the adoption of autonomous systems across diverse sectors.







A Vision for the Future of Automotive Technology







“With our recent first OEM design win and our strategic collaboration with Texas Instruments, LeddarTech is solidifying its leadership in sensor fusion and perception software for ADAS and autonomous driving,” said Frantz Saintellemy, President and CEO of LeddarTech. “These milestones, coupled with our strong market momentum, reflect the increasing adoption of our LeddarVision technology. Our presence at Embedded World, Tech.AD Europe and Hannover Messe 2025 presents a valuable opportunity to demonstrate our innovative approach to enhancing safety, performance and cost efficiency in ADAS and AD systems—both in Europe and globally.”







About LeddarTech







A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.





LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 170 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.





Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at



www.leddartech.com



and on



LinkedIn



,



Twitter (X)



,



Facebook



and



YouTube



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this Press Release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which forward-looking statements also include forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws), including, but not limited to, statements relating to LeddarTech’s selection by the OEM referred to above, anticipated strategy, future operations, prospects, objectives and financial projections and other financial metrics. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (i) our ability to continue to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards following our transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market; (ii) the risk that LeddarTech and the OEM referred to above are unable to agree to final terms in definitive agreements; (iii) the volume of future orders (if any) from this OEM, actual revenue derived from expected orders and timing of revenue, if any; (iv) our ability to timely access sufficient capital and financing on favorable terms or at all; (v) our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants, including our ability to enter into any forbearance agreements, waivers or amendments with, or obtain other relief from, our lenders as needed; (vi) our ability to execute on our business model, achieve design wins and generate meaningful revenue; (vii) our ability to successfully commercialize our product offering at scale, whether through the collaboration agreement with Texas Instruments, a collaboration with a Tier 2 supplier or otherwise; (viii) changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs and plans; (ix) changes in general economic and/or industry-specific conditions; (x) our ability to retain, attract and hire key personnel; (xi) potential adverse changes to relationships with our customers, employees, suppliers or other parties; (xii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (xiii) the outcome of any known and unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings; (xiv) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, outbreak of war or hostilities and any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; and (xv) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in LeddarTech’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors contained in LeddarTech’s Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable law, LeddarTech does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Maram Fityani, Media and Public Relations, LeddarTech Holdings Inc.





Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 623,



maram.fityani@leddartech.com











Investor relations website:





investors.leddartech.com





investors.leddartech.com





Investor relations contact:



Mike Bishop,



mike@bishopir.com











Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LDTC.”





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.