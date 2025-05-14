LEDDARTECH Earnings Results: $LDTC Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEDDARTECH ($LDTC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, beating estimates of -$0.39 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $236,810, missing estimates of $1,242,788 by $-1,005,978.
LEDDARTECH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of LEDDARTECH stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEAR STREET DERIVATIVES LLC removed 286,746 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $430,119
- WALLEYE TRADING LLC removed 98,692 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,038
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 59,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,485
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 44,110 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,165
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 37,772 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,375
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 31,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,557
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 17,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,550
