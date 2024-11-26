News & Insights

Stocks
LDTC

LeddarTech awarded ISO/IEC 270001 certification

November 26, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

LeddarTech (LDTC) announced that the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission have awarded LeddarTech ISO/IEC 27001 certification on September 18, 2024. “This certification provides unparalleled data integrity and security assurance for our customers,” stated Tal Alber, Senior Director of IT, Quality, Functional Safety and company security officer at LeddarTech. “Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 certification underscores our dedication to high cybersecurity standards. Our customers can be confident that their information assets are protected, preserving their trust in LeddarTech.”

