LeddarTech awarded ISO/IEC 270001 certification

LeddarTech (LDTC) announced that the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission have awarded LeddarTech ISO/IEC 27001 certification on September 18, 2024. “This certification provides unparalleled data integrity and security assurance for our customers,” stated Tal Alber, Senior Director of IT, Quality, Functional Safety and company security officer at LeddarTech. “Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 certification underscores our dedication to high cybersecurity standards. Our customers can be confident that their information assets are protected, preserving their trust in LeddarTech.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LDTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.