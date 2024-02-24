Lectra (ENXTPA:LSS) Price Target Increased by 20.69% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Lectra (ENXTPA:LSS) has been revised to 35.70 / share. This is an increase of 20.69% from the prior estimate of 29.58 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.35% from the latest reported closing price of 30.95 / share.

Lectra Maintains 1.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lectra. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSS is 0.28%, a decrease of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 9,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,770K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSS by 3.19% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,408K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,239K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,060K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 1,040K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSS by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.