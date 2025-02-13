$LECO stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LECO stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $44,027,255 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LECO:
$LECO Insider Trading Activity
$LECO insiders have traded $LECO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J WHITEHEAD (SVP, PRESIDENT, GLOBAL AUTOMAT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,574 shares for an estimated $499,176.
$LECO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $LECO stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 280,466 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,855,081
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 234,515 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,964,527
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 193,011 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,183,772
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 150,471 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,208,798
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 147,239 shares (+121.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,602,895
- HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP removed 85,820 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,479,156
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 74,914 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,044,127
