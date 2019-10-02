LECO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.68, changing hands as low as $81.53 per share. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LECO's low point in its 52 week range is $72.2748 per share, with $95.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.94.

