LECO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $197.15, changing hands as low as $193.71 per share. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LECO's low point in its 52 week range is $169.51 per share, with $261.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $195.44.

