Lebanon's PM-designate Hariri gives president new government line-up

Contributor
Ellen Francis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said he presented President Michel Aoun with a line-up of 18 ministers on Wednesday after months of wrangling that blocked a deal on a new government.

Hariri said the president would examine the list and the "atmosphere was positive". Hariri had pledged to quickly form a cabinet and revive a French plan for lifing Lebanon from financial crisis, but old political rifts have plagued his fourth term as premier.

