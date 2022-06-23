Lebanon's Mikati set to be named PM, vote count shows

Lebanon's Najib Mikati secured enough votes from lawmakers to be named prime minister-designate on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, paving the way for the billionaire to remain at the helm of government.

Mikati received the support of at least 50 out of 128 lawmakers during consultations convened by President Michel Aoun, more than any other contender, and is now expected to try to form a government to replace the caretaker cabinet he currently heads.

