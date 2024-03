BEIRUT, March 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday it launched dozens of rockets at Kiryet Shmona, a northern Israeli town close to the Lebanese border, in response to deadly Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Michael Georgy)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.